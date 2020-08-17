ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 642,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

