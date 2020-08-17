ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 16,796 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 276,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,114 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

