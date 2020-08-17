ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 530,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,765. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

