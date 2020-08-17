ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 498 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.61. 145,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average of $291.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.