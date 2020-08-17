ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $333,000.

BATS PTNQ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

