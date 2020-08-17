ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 150.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $24,702,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 83,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,727. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,996 shares of company stock worth $1,034,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

