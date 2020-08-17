ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $199.35. The company had a trading volume of 348,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

