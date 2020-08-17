ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

