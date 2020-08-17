Qbao Price Reaches $0.0046 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market capitalization of $301,657.26 and $5,305.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000079 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000074 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.