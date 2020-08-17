QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) Insider Buys A$59,865.19 in Stock

QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) insider David Fitch bought 544,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$59,865.19 ($42,760.85).

On Wednesday, July 1st, David Fitch bought 390,776 shares of QEM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$41,031.48 ($29,308.20).

On Thursday, June 18th, David Fitch acquired 196,221 shares of QEM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,191.87 ($15,137.05).

QEM Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

QEM Limited engages in exploring and developing a vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Julia Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits that covers an area of 176 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

