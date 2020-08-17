QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. 450,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.