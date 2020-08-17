RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 1,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts forecast that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

