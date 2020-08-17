Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 104,660 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,660 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $66,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,145,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,554,000 after purchasing an additional 193,202 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

