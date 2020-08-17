Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 5,876 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $226.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,796. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

