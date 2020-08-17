Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $98,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,743. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

