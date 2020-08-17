Rathbone Brothers plc Has $60.72 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

NFLX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.