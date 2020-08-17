Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Zoetis by 244.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.42. 2,367,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,336. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,289. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

