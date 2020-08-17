Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 11,542 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,969,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

