Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 410 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.79% of Match Group worth $71,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after buying an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after buying an additional 2,493,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,392,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $111,457,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.69 on Monday, reaching $114.11. 4,494,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 496.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,473 shares of company stock valued at $49,200,616. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.68.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

