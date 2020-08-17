Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 289,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. 2,703,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

