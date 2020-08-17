Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $8,718.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

