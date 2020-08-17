RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP Sells $598,494.38 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP Michael Britti sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $598,494.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. 671,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 1.02.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Swedbank purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 1,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RealPage by 79,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $24,750,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

