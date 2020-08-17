RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $73.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.89.

RP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,329,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,419 shares of company stock worth $54,491,493. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RealPage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,776. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

