Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFP)

Interfor (TSE: IFP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

8/10/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

8/7/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

7/24/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

7/15/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.14. 482,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.17. Interfor Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

