Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $64.00 to $100.00.

8/3/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $85.00.

8/1/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $64.00.

7/14/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Horizon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.63. 1,703,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,857,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,237. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

