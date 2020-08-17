Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renasant by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5,495.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 981,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,942. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

