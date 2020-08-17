resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,594. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.61. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of resTORbio by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.