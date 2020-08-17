resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TORC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,594. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TORC. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

