RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324,549 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of RingCentral worth $340,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total value of $4,502,066.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,390,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,412 shares of company stock worth $25,506,712. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.35. The stock had a trading volume of 592,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,903. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.45 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

