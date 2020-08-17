RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $326.99 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.