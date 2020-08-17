RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $72.40. 1,138,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.