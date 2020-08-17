RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 972,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 210,059 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $36.93. 5,518,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

