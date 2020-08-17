RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,254,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

TFC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

