RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 284,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.47. 6,196,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,932. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

