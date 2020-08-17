RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HPQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 12,901,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,833,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

