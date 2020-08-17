RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $268,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

