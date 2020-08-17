RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,845 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.26. 17,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

