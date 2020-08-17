RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 645,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

