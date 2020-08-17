RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 108,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,509,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,170. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

