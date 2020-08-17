RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,220. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

