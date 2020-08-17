RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,688. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.44. 1,629,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

