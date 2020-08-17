RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 9,520,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

