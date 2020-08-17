RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $28.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

