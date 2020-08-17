RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

