RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,698,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

