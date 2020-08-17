RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,208,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,948 shares during the period.

AGZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

