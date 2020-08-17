RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 590,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $46.54. 4,683,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,195. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.