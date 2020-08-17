RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 761.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 490,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.