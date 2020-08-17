RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.05. 4,848,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

