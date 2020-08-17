RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,989,000 after purchasing an additional 258,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,852,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,574,000 after buying an additional 83,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,553,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.68. 13,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

